Submariner describes 'gruelling' challenge of cycling underwater ahead of 101-mile ride

Cycling legend Hugh Porter promotes the forthcoming Round the Wrekin sportive with Adam Roberts. Adam trains for the sportive on a submarine

Royal Navy warfare expert, Petty Officer Adam Roberts, 38, of Walsall, has been preparing to complete the longest route of the Round the Wrekin challenge while on active deployment.

Even when undersea the warfare expert still finds time to train for the upcoming cycling challenge, using an hour of his 6-hour "off-watch" time to hit the static bike and train.

Petty Officer Adam Roberts said: "This will be my second time doing this now. This year I made a real effort to make sure I do this, I don't normally get a chance because of the time I spend at sea, but It's such an important thing to do, and it's only made better because it's for Compton Care.

"We have this really basic static bike, and I have to do the training in my off-watch time, which is a six-hour slot where you sleep and eat, so I get up about 1:30 am and jump on the bike and do an hour of training for this event."

The Round the Wrekin challenge sees hundreds of beginner and professional cyclists take to the hills of the Wrekin to raise money for Compton Care.

Petty Officer Roberts continued: "It can be very very cramped. Submarines aren't made for bikes, or humans really, It's very hot in there and there's no fan, it all adds to the challenge.

"I'm looking forward to doing the challenge, there's a big difference between cycling in a submarine and cycling in nature. I'm especially looking forward to this new route that has been set."

This year's routes will see cyclists complete one of three challenges, the 25-mile Carvers' challenge, the 64-mile Hugh Porter Classic route and the Compton Care Epic 101 miles challenge.

All routes start and finish at the Kingswinford Rugby Club in Dudley, with each route branching off to visit different parts of the picturesque Midlands.

The officer continued: "The Midlands is the best place to cycle in my opinion, it's such a well-kept secret that this area is so naturally picturesque, we have such beautiful lanes in the Midlands.

"I do get to cycle in some highlands quite often, but I always miss the Midlands routes. This event is such an amazing opportunity to share with people, and the fact that we are raising money for Compton Care makes it all that better."

Compton Care patrons and sporting legends, Hugh Porter (Olympic Cyclist) and Anita Lonsbrough (Olympic Swimmer) will be attending the event for a meet and greet with event attendees.

The event takes place this Sunday with route start times varying.