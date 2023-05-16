Man detained after stolen car crashes into two other vehicles

The incident took place on Saturday morning.

The update follows an incident at Watling Street in Wellington, Telford, shortly after 10am on Saturday.

Members of the public had reported long queues after a crash which saw one of the vehicles involved narrowly avoid hitting a bus stop.

Police have now confirmed that the incident had involved a car, which was stolen by a man from Silkin Way. The car then crashed on Watling Street, with two other vehicles hit.

The driver had run from the scene but was found by officers shortly after and detained.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "We were called to Silkin Way in Telford shortly before 9.45am on Saturday, May 13, following a report of an aggravated car theft.

"At 10.12am the stolen car collided with two others on Watling Street.