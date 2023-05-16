Building firm offers local support

Pave Aways is looking to for community groups or charities and sports teams to support in Wellington

Pave Aways is currently carrying out refurbishments to residential accommodation and facilities at Lakewood Court in Severn Drive for Telford & Wrekin Council and will carry out minor building repairs, decorating or plastering free of charge to a community facility or club in Wellington – or sponsor a local sports team with new kit.

The firm's commercial director Victoria Lawson said: “We are committed to supporting the communities where we live and work and would like to pay something back to organisations in Wellington that deserve our help.

“It might be a community hall that needs a lick of paint, a building that provides facilities for local people that is in need of our professional skills or a sports team that needs a new kit.

“We know building maintenance and upkeep can be costly and time consuming to carry out but we’re here to help and happy to be able to support an organisation that plays an important role in the community.”