Smoking barbecue causes fire scare in Wellington

By David Tooley

Smoke from a barbecue caused a fire alert in Wellington on Sunday afternoon.

Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service
A fire crew from the town's station rushed to Regent Street at 4.09pm after getting a report of smoke in the area.

When the firefighters arrived on the scene they found it was a false alarm where it was raised with "good intent."

"False alarm raised with good intent caused by use of a barbeque," said a spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service who received their incident stop message at 4.18pm.

In another smoky incident in Telford earlier in the day, a Wellington fire crew was sent to Rampart Way at 3.35pm to a report of a car fire.

When they got to the scene it was caused by overheating brakes.

They declared it was a false alarm and it was all declared over at 3.49pm.

Wellington
Telford
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

