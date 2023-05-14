Smoking barbecue causes fire scare in Wellington

Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

A fire crew from the town's station rushed to Regent Street at 4.09pm after getting a report of smoke in the area.

When the firefighters arrived on the scene they found it was a false alarm where it was raised with "good intent."

"False alarm raised with good intent caused by use of a barbeque," said a spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service who received their incident stop message at 4.18pm.

In another smoky incident in Telford earlier in the day, a Wellington fire crew was sent to Rampart Way at 3.35pm to a report of a car fire.

When they got to the scene it was caused by overheating brakes.