Wellington preparing for first ever 'Green Festival'

By Dominic Robertson

Wellington will hold its first Green Festival this summer and is looking for organisations and retailers to take part.

The town will host the event on August 5 at the Market Square and in the grounds of All Saints Church.

Funded by Wellington Town Council, the day will be free to attend and will be part of Wellington Festival’s ‘Six Saturdays in the Square’ programme.

Paola Armstrong of Wellington Town Council: “The aim of the green day is to showcase local environmental businesses, community groups, campaign groups and local charities that share the vision of a sustainable and safe world.”

The town council is helping to organise the event with Jane and Kevin Bundy from Climate Action Hub, Keli King from The Little Green Pantry, Lynn Mann from Transition Telford and All Saints Eco Church, Liz Pinfield-Wells from Terracycle and Michelle D’Arcy Jewell from Shropshire Veggies and Vegans.

Paola added: “We welcome exhibitors from all relevant sectors and aim to have spaces for green businesses, biodiversity and local charities and green campaign groups.

“The Green Festival is a fantastic first for Wellington and we’ve been working hard on planning this project since the end of last year.

“The two objectives of the Wellington Festival this year are to bring the community together and increase footfall in the town and we are looking forward to an exciting summer in the town, with a range of attractions and events on offer."

Prices for stalls start from £10 and to apply as an exhibitor or for more information visit the Sustainable Wellington Facebook page or to go direct to the form at forms.gle/yqPesjjHrWXTgxo66

For more information e-mail Wellingtongreenfestival@gmail.com

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

