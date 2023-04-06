Haydn Griffiths and Mandie Mulloy of YMCA Wellington with Managing Director at Jessup Partnerships, Chris Timmins on site at the former New College, Wellington

The former further education college, on King Street, Wellington, closed its doors in 2018 when it merged with the Telford College of Arts and Technology (TCAT) to create Telford College.

While much of the site was quickly demolished, the historic former Girls High School remained and has stood empty for five years.

Now, the Grade II listed building is set for restoration and renovation, to be transformed into housing for YMCA Wellington.

The development will comprise 24 one-bedroom studio apartments and four wheelchair-accessible homes, with resident facilities such as laundry, electric vehicle charging points and car parking being added around the building.

Developers, Jessup, are working with Heritage England to ensure the building maintains its character and conforms to the listed building regulations.

Mandie Mulloy, chief executive officer at YMCA Wellington, said, “After four years of planning due to unforeseen circumstances, I stand here representing YMCA Wellington which has served Wellington and the borough of Telford for nearly 164 years.

“This new development of 28 apartments will give the next chapter for our young people in Telford for many more years to come.

“I feel excited to know that we will be moving young people back into this beautiful building that has stood empty for five years.”

Haydn Griffiths, chair of the board at YMCA Wellington, said: “We are delighted that, with the support of our partners and in particular the council of Telford & Wrekin, we will now be able to provide affordable ‘move on’ accommodation for those we support and for others who need our help.”