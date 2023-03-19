Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man admits handling stolen Santa and Christmas decorations taken from charity shop

By David StubbingsWellingtonPublished:

A man who handled a stolen series of Christmas decorations belonging to a charity shop has appeared in court.

Christmas items were stolen from the Oxfam store in Wellington last December
Christmas items were stolen from the Oxfam store in Wellington last December

Gavin Hope, admitted handling stolen goods belonging to Oxfam's Wellington shop when he appeared at Telford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

The 44-year-old dishonestly helped move on eight Advent calendars, a candle, a ceramic Father Christmas decoration and a Santa, on December 1 last year.

After the items were taken from the store last year, bosses at the shop issued an appeal on Facebook.

"Would the person who stole eight advent calendars and the Ted Baker bag from the window display like to kindly come in and pay for them???" they wrote.

"What is this world coming to - stealing from a charity that does so much good in some of the darkest places in the world."

Hope, of Regent Street in Wellington, was fined £20 and ordered to pay costs of £185 and a £114 surcharge.

He must also take part in a rehabilitation programme which includes 10 activity days and a drug rehabilitation order. The court also imposed a 12-month community order.

Wellington
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Crime
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News