Man admits handling stolen Santa and Christmas decorations taken from charity shop

Christmas items were stolen from the Oxfam store in Wellington last December

Gavin Hope, admitted handling stolen goods belonging to Oxfam's Wellington shop when he appeared at Telford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

The 44-year-old dishonestly helped move on eight Advent calendars, a candle, a ceramic Father Christmas decoration and a Santa, on December 1 last year.

After the items were taken from the store last year, bosses at the shop issued an appeal on Facebook.

"Would the person who stole eight advent calendars and the Ted Baker bag from the window display like to kindly come in and pay for them???" they wrote.

"What is this world coming to - stealing from a charity that does so much good in some of the darkest places in the world."

Hope, of Regent Street in Wellington, was fined £20 and ordered to pay costs of £185 and a £114 surcharge.