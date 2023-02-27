Police praise community in Telford who came to the aid of a young man who fell off his bike

Officers say they were given a blanket to help keep him warm in Dawley Road in Telford and an off-duty nurse helped to keep him calm and reassured.

PCSO Lynn Harris, of the Arleston & College policing team, said: "Arleston & College Safer Neighbourhood Team would like to say a big thank you to residents of Bluebell Manor who assisted officers whereby a young male had come off his bike on Dawley Road on Sunday.

"We were given a blanket to keep him warm and an off duty nurse helped keep him calm and reassured.

"We were then helped further in getting the bike in the car to keep safe at the police station."