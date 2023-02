Stock image of Shropshire firefighters training to deal with RTCs.

The emergency services were alerted to the incident on Wrockwardine Road at 0:10am on Friday morning.

Fire control said the call initially reported "a fire classified as RTC Making Safe in Telford."

A vehicle had left the road and come to rest on its roof.

One fire appliance dispatched from Wellington made the vehicle safe. Fortunately no one was trapped in the vehicle.