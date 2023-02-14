Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Crews work for five hours to control chimney fire at farmhouse

By Megan JonesWellingtonPublished: Comments

Fire crews battled for hours after being called to reports of a chimney fire at a farmhouse near Wellington.

Crews work for five hours to control chimney fire at farmhouse near Wellington
Crews work for five hours to control chimney fire at farmhouse near Wellington

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a farmhouse in Isombridge, a hamlet on the outskirts of Wellington, just before 3.45pm on Monday, February 13.

Three fire appliances were sent from Wellington and Shrewsbury fire stations, including the Aerial Ladder Platform.

Firefighters were forced to remove brickwork on the two-storey property to gain access to the chimney.

They worked for around five hours to tackle the blaze, finally standing down at just after 9pm.

A spokesperson from Shropshire Fire confirmed no ambulance was in attendance.

Wellington
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News