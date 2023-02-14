Crews work for five hours to control chimney fire at farmhouse near Wellington

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a farmhouse in Isombridge, a hamlet on the outskirts of Wellington, just before 3.45pm on Monday, February 13.

Three fire appliances were sent from Wellington and Shrewsbury fire stations, including the Aerial Ladder Platform.

Firefighters were forced to remove brickwork on the two-storey property to gain access to the chimney.

They worked for around five hours to tackle the blaze, finally standing down at just after 9pm.