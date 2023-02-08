Notification Settings

Crown Players to perform annual pantomime during half term

By Richard WilliamsWellingtonPublished:

A fundraising amateur dramatics group in Telford, is putting on a performance of Jack and the Beanstalk to raise money for the air ambulance.

Members of the Crown Players (from left to right) Miley Dean, Adam Howells and Mary Harris during a dress rehearsal
The Crown Players in Telford are performing their annual pantomime at Charlton School in Wellington during half term week.

The Players begin their first show on Monday, February 20 and performances will run until Saturday, February 25.

The show start at 7.30pm on most nights, except for Friday when it begins at 6.30pm. And there will be both a 1.30pm and 6.30 performance on Saturday.

Tickets for all performances cost £6.50 for adults, and £3.50 for children and concessions. All profits will be donated to Midlands Air Ambulance.

For tickets and further information contact 07538 035737

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

