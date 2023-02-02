Notification Settings

Crafty crafters can bag a bargain at the first craft jumble of the year

By Sue Austin
Wellington
Published: 2023-02-02

Crafters are expected to flock to Wellington later this month for the first, Craft Jumble event of 2023.

A previous craft jumble

Organised by Adrienne Taylor of Wellington's needlecraft specialists, The Daberhashery, the event on February 12 at the Belmont Community Hall, is billed as offering a 'cost of living antidote' for all local makers.

More than 30 stalls, run by crafters will be offering bargain buys in a traditional jumble sale format with pre-loved arts and crafts supplies, materials and tools.

A spokesperson said shoppers travel from near and far with often up to 150 bargain hunters through the door.

Adrienne who's business is based in Market Approach, Wellington, said: " The Craft Jumble's aim is to encourage engagement of new hobbies at affordable prices and working together to save pre-loved items from entering landfill."

Anyone interested in booking a table can do so via email with Adrienne at thedaberhashery@gmail.com or by popping into The Daberhashery on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday or Wednesday mornings.

