Life of former Mayor remembered

Trudy Bowen, who has died aged 76, served as a councillor for 27 years, and was one of Labour's best-known figures in the city, taking on numerous major roles for the local authority.

She lost her Bilston North seat in May 2008 and was made an Honorary Alderman in November 2009 in recognition of her service.

During her time on the city council she was the chair of the old education committee from 1987 and 1991, chair of the highways and transportation committee from 1995 to 1997, and Mayor in 2007/08. She chaired the Labour group for many years.

In June 2009 she moved to Wellington to support her brother-in-law Paul Kalinauckas, who was at the time the local Labour parliamentary candidate for the next general election.