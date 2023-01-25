Former Star sports editor Burt dies at 92

Burt and Josie celebrate their diamond wedding on June 25, 2015, at the Llandudno hotel where they held their honeymoon in 1955.

Burt, from Wellington, retired in 1991 after 46 years in the newspaper industry during which time he had also been sports editor of the old Wellington Journal and Shrewsbury News.

As well as reporting on the local sporting scene, he was an enthusiastic cyclist and a massive fan of Wellington Town and, later, Telford United as the club became.

He died on January 19 at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

His beloved wife Josie, whom he described as the one love of his life, died in 2018 after 63 years of marriage, and he is survived by three children.

Burt and Josie celebrate their diamond wedding on June 25, 2015, at the Llandudno hotel where they held their honeymoon in 1955.

With typical journalistic thoroughness, Burt prepared his own obituary some time ago, so who better to tell the story of his life: "Born on August 13, 1930, to Margaret and William Morris of Ketley. Middle child with older sister Peggy and younger brother Gerald.

"Joined the old Wellington Journal and Shrewsbury News from Wellington Grammar School in 1946.

"National Service in RAF 1950 and 1951 and afterwards returned to Journal where he was made sports editor in 1961.

Young Burt on the Wellington Journal in 1953.

"Moved to Shropshire Star when it took over Journal in 1965 and was sports editor for nearly 20 years from the mid-seventies. Retired in 1991 after 46 years in the industry.

"A keen cyclist most of his life, first joining the former Wrekin Racing Cycling Club in 1944 and later a member of the current Wrekinsport CC and the now defunct Telford CC.

Burt, left, with Last of the Summer Wine Cycling Group members in 2006.

"Life member of the Sir John Bayley Club in Wellington.

"A Western film enthusiast, he was for many years a member of the English ‘B’ Western Film Society and a keen member of his idol’s Appreciation Society – that is, Guy Mitchell.

"A massive Wellington Town and Telford United fan, was a founder member of AFC Telford United Trust after being involved in covering the club’s activities since 1947 when they were Wellington Town.

"In 1955 he married Josie Smith the ‘one love of his life.’ Josie sadly died in 2018 after 63 years of very happy marriage.

"He leaves three children who have produced four delightful grandsons who he hopes will remember him fondly."

And Burt signs off: "That’s all folks. It’s been nice."

Burt had started his career at the old Wellington Journal, based in Queen Street in Wellington, as a reporter, before becoming a sub-editor, and then its sports editor.