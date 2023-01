M54

The reminder was issued by National Highways West Midlands, as the M54 westbound between Junction 6 (Ketley Dingle) and 7 (Cluddley/Wellington) will be closed from 9pm tonight.

National Highways will be carrying out resurfacing work in the nine hours the carriageway will be closed for.

The M54 westbound Junction 6 to 7 will reopen at 6am on Wednesday.