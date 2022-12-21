Sally, 101, is all set for her 102nd birthday and a big family party in the new year

Sarah 'Sally' Butcher, 102 on Saturday

Sarah ‘Sally’ Butcher will be celebrating her birthday at a party with her large family in January.

Sally has been living in Oakwood, a ShireLiving Extra Care Scheme operated by The Wrekin Housing Group since it opened six years ago.

She moved to the area to be close to her daughter Christine and family in 1985.

Growing up in Trefonen near Oswestry, Sally spent her early life working as a maid in local manor houses before World War two began.

She said: “We worked in the big house because it was too far to travel to the nearest town. But when the War came we were called up and I volunteered for engineering. I met another girl and she wanted to go on to be a government inspector so I travelled along too. I became an inspector on the Avro Lancaster Bomber.”

Talking about her time serving, Sally describes how they were given very little training, having to learn the ropes in as little as nine months.

Sally added: “We had three months training in school, in the factory for three months, then back for another three months training and we were supposed to be inspectors. We were doing the jobs that men spent their lives training for. But somebody had to do it. The men were out in the War and women had to take over.”

After the war ended Sally carried on working before starting a family with her husband, Harry who died in 1981.

They had four children together, followed by 12 grandchildren and a further 20 great grandchildren. Now spread across the country from North Yorkshire to the south coast it’s hoped many of her family will be able join her for her celebrations at Oakwood in the new year.

Asked what her secret to a long life is, Sally credits her faith and the comfort it’s given to her.

David Williams, Service Manager at Oakwood says “All our team would like to wish Sally a very happy birthday. We’re very much looking forward to welcoming her family here in January to celebrate this incredible milestone”.

Oakwood is a ShireLiving retirement complex in Wellington, run by The Wrekin Housing Group.