Persistent shoplifters feeling the long arm of the law in Wellington in the run up to Christmas

And officers say they have already made three 'notable arrests' with conditions on their bail banning them from entering the town's changing centre.

"There can be nothing more galling for a shopkeeper than seeing someone arrested for shoplifting yesterday walking past your shop today," said Sergeant Peter Rigby who recently moved to the force from Stoke.

"So we are making it a condition of their bail that they are banned from Wellington while they wait for their court date to come. It has really worked. "

An uplift in visible Safer Neighbourhood Team patrols in the town means that if any of the arrested offenders does try to break their ban, they are more likely to feel the long arm of the law.

Police say that additional officers have been brought in over the Christmas period to provide a greater police presence and to prevent and identify persistent shoplifters who regularly target shops.

As part of their work, they will also be supporting vulnerable people and people struggling through hardship by signposting them to the Interfaith Hub who provide a foodbank service.

Sgt Rigby said: “Wellington is going through real change at the moment and the way we police the town has had to evolve.

“We are seeing an increase in daytime footfall and more organised events, such as the very successful night market.

“The police have a role to play in supporting the town council and local business in promoting the town as a safe place to visit, as it really has so much to offer.”

Autumn also saw the launch of a new Business Watch in Wellington Town Centre.

The scheme, which is based on the Neighbourhood Watch model, will see improvements made to the way business can report crime, the sharing of live information about shoplifters operating in the town centre and better communication with local officers.