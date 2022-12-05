Stallholders set out to raise money for community hall in Wellington

Belmont Hall Wellington.

All money paid by stallholders for the event on December 10 goes towards supporting the Belmont Community Hall

There will be more than 20 stalls selling a wide range of items including coins, banknotes, antiques, china, glassware, jewellery, 60s memorabilia, militaria, DVDs, books, assorted bric-a-brac and much, much more.

Doors open from 9am to 2pm and entry is FREE. But the organisers say not to arrive before 9am as the stallholders will be setting up at Belmont Community Hall. There is free parking by the venue.

A spokesman for the event said: "While you’re there, why not stop for a cuppa or a snack in our cafe – all at very reasonable prices."