Fault at station halts train services to Wellington

West Midlands Railway has reported disruption to services through Wellington.

The train company has reported a fault with the signalling system at Wellington train station, has stopped services to the town.

The website states: "Train services running through this station may be revised. Wellington Shropshire will not be served by train."

Road transport has been requested to shuttle in both directions between Wellington and Shrewsbury.