Telford woman spends 15 hours in A&E after suffering broken nose in car park fall

June Jones pictured with cuts and bruises on her face after collapsing

June Jones, from Telford, said she arrived at the Princess Royal Hospital at around 8.50pm on Tuesday, November 1 after collapsing in Wellington, but did not leave until around midday on November 2.

She was initially seen after around four hours, but was not discharged until the following day.

Accompanied by her husband John, who drove her to the accident and emergency department, June said she spent the night throwing up clots of blood.

The couple had been helping a friend move into her new home, when June said she started to feel 'violently hot' and told her husband she was going to pass out.

"I remember pulling the window down (of the car) and John came back and I was face down in the car park – and I fell on tarmac," June said.

June suffered cuts and bruising to her face after collapsing, as well as a broken nose and said she was 'completely out of it' when the pair reached the hospital.

"I knew I just didn't feel right and there was blood everywhere – there was blood all over me.

"At this rate, I'm freezing cold, I'm shivering and I couldn't keep my limbs still," June added.

June said she was first seen by a triage nurse at around 1am when she was called in for a head scan.

But said she did not leave until the following day, after being told she might possibly have a urine infection and was asked to do a sample.

June has an appointment booked with an ENT doctor (ear, nose and throat) about her broken nose.

She went on to say that it was the longest experience she had ever had in A&E.

"I am still having headaches and all of my skin that's come off has become infected.

"I felt that self-conscious it was unreal and I just felt like I was a non-entity, like I didn't exist."

June said she feels sorry for her grandchildren and said that Shrewsbury and Telford A&E departments cannot cope anymore.

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) said that A&E departments are exceptionally busy at the moment and that patients are seen according to clinical priority.

Sara Biffen, acting chief operating officer at SaTH, said: “Due to patient confidentiality, we are unable to comment on individual circumstances.

"Our A&E departments are exceptionally busy however, we see all patients according to their clinical priority.