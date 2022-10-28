Wellington couple celebrate a 'good and happy' 65 years of marriage

Michael and Dorothy Williams from Wellington celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, October 26

On Wednesday, Dorothy and Michael Williams of Wellington celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary, quietly, but happily.

The couple were married on October 25, 1957, at the Bridgnorth registry office after a meeting straight out of a romance novel.

"Mike's family moved next door," Dorothy explained, "which means I was his 'girl next door'!"

"We've had our ups and downs, just like everyone else," Dorothy added, "but we're very fond of each other, we've had a good and happy marriage.

"If you work hard and work together you get through anything."

The couple celebrated the big day much like any other, quietly and in each other's company.

"We had a big do for our 60th," Dorothy explained, "so we're just celebrating at home today."

"After 65 years together, you quite like to be able to have a nap in the afternoon."