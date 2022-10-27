Notification Settings

Wellington offers Halloween fun through Witches' Trail

By Matthew PanterWellingtonPublished:

A week of spooky fun has been taking place in a Shropshire town with a ‘witches trail’ for children.

Wellington trader Kay Corbett gets into the Halloween spirit
Youngsters have been encouraged to walk around Wellington to spot 12 witches hidden in shop windows. The event is all week and over the weekend.

Paola Armstrong, Events, Marketing and Communications Officer of Wellington Town Council, which organised the week with Love Wellington, said: “We have been inviting children to collect a trail map from The Orbit and wander around the town spotting the pictures of witches.

“They have taken completed sheet back to The Orbit to collect a Halloween treat provided by local sweet shops – Sweets Galore in the market and Sweet Shack in Market Annexe.

“It’s all free and has been a lot of fun – as well as encouraging families to check out the amazing window displays around Wellington,” Paola added.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

Features writer and news reporter covering Shropshire. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

