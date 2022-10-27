Wellington offers Halloween fun through Witches' Trail

Wellington trader Kay Corbett gets into the Halloween spirit

Youngsters have been encouraged to walk around Wellington to spot 12 witches hidden in shop windows. The event is all week and over the weekend.

Paola Armstrong, Events, Marketing and Communications Officer of Wellington Town Council, which organised the week with Love Wellington, said: “We have been inviting children to collect a trail map from The Orbit and wander around the town spotting the pictures of witches.

“They have taken completed sheet back to The Orbit to collect a Halloween treat provided by local sweet shops – Sweets Galore in the market and Sweet Shack in Market Annexe.