Wellington charity shop raises money for Stand Up to Cancer

Taking part in a walk were Zena Cahill, Claire Thompson, Theo Thompson, Ivy Powell, and Isabella Thompson with mascot Nellie the dog.

'Walk for Will' included more than 11 charity shop workers who marched through the streets of Telford, to raise funds for Stand Up to Cancer – a joint fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

The walk took place around The Silken Route in Town Park, Telford, on October 16.

Organised by Claire Thompson, manager at Cancer Research UK's Wellington shop, the fundraising campaign honours her relative, Will, who has just finished treatment for advanced cancer.

''My niece's fiancé has been through a horrendous time having treatment for leukaemia and it was research and drugs that turned him around,” said Claire.

“I wanted to organise something to celebrate Will’s survival and support Stand Up to Cancer so we decided to do a sponsored walk. Will’s experience has reinforced the importance of what we do in the shop every day and just how much research is still needed to save even more lives.

“We had 11 people take part and even more people supporting us through donations in the shop. I’d like to thank the family, friends and staff who joined in as well as all those contributed through sponsorship, it really means a lot to us.”

Stand Up To Cancer helps to take breakthroughs from the laboratory and transform them, quickly, into cutting-edge treatments.

2022 marks the 10th anniversary of Stand Up To Cancer in the UK. More than £93 million has been raised to date to fund clinical trials and projects involving more than 13,000 cancer patients.

Paula Young, spokeswoman for Cancer Research UK in Shropshire said: “Every day our researchers are working tirelessly to help more people like Will survive. Thanks to supporters like Claire, her staff and customers, they’re finding more ways to stop cancer from resisting treatment. They’re improving technology to detect cancer faster and boosting the immune system so that it’s better at destroying cancer cells.

She also urged people to do what they could to raise money for those with disease.

She added, ''If we all stand together, we can save lives.''