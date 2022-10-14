Nearly 2,000 miles walked in month-long celebration of rambling

Organised by Wellington Walkers are Welcome, the festival, which was launched by the mayor of Wellington councillor Dorothy Roberts and lasted a month, saw over 500 people take part in strenuous as well as not so challenging events.

Walkers included many people from Wellington, but others from outside the area as well - they took part in 30 events which ranged from strenuous walking to a very relaxing film in the Orbit cinema.

They included discovering the Attingham Estate or the industrial history of Broseley. There were also walks in Apley Woods, and all around the Wrekin to find the Ercall.

A spokesman for the festival said: "This was the 11th such event and it was very well received by people from Wellington and the visitors who came to walk - they are always appreciated because they get to see the best of what the area has to offer.

"They were all very complimentary of the range of events we put on, the areas we covered and the way it was organised."

Organisers are already planning next year's festival which will take place during the second week of September in 2023.

A walk also takes place on the first and third Sunday of each month from Wellington Leisure Centre starting at 2pm and lasting for two hours. On Sunday, walkers will be enjoying a stroll through Limekiln Woods.