Would-be recruits get a real taste of how fire service responds to emergencies at open day

LAST COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS SHROPSHIRE STAR...... 08/10/2022 Wellington Fire Station holding a taster session for potential on-call firefighters. Pictured , firefighter Adam Cooper talks to potential volunteers..

Wellington Fire Station crews sprang into action after 999 calls that a person may be trapped under a wall at Hadley on Saturday morning.

Thankfully, the person wasn't trapped and crews were stood down when they arrived at the scene.

But crew manager, Adam Cooper, said the call-out showed perfectly how the on-call fire service responded to incidents.

The open day for potential recruits to the on-call service was held at Wellington Fire Station but was open to people from across the service area.

Carl Williams tries on some firefighting kit with the help of crew member Matt Wilson during the open day

Crew manager Cooper said: "We were in the middle of a presentation when everyone's alerters went off and the house bells went off. All three crews arrived and the three appliances went out. Thankfully the person was not trapped, but it showed how we respond, instantly to potential emergencies."

He said during the morning the potential recruits also saw the station's new foam appliance, due to go into service in the near future.

"It will be used for things like fuel and chemical incidents, carrying 1,000 litres of foam," he said.

A full time crew also visited the event to give a demonstration of extracting a "casualty" - a dummy, from the wreckage of a car.

A picture of the life of an on-call firefighter was painted by firefighters involved in the open morning.

"They were able to put breathing apparatus kits on their back and wear a fire kit so they could see how warm it gets. But also we told the recruits about the whole spectrum of our roles.

"It is not all major fires and road accidents. One of the more unusual incidents I went to for instance was a cat trapped in a reclining chair and there is also the community engagement that we do.

"We also explained about the work/life balance and the commitment that on call firefighters give to the service as well as the effect that seeing the things that we see can have.

"We wanted to expel any myths people may have and answer questions honestly."