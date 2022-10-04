Fair gets stamp of approval

Hundreds of enthusiasts are expected to flock to the quarterly fair, being held on October 8 at Belmont Hall in Wellington.
The event will run from 10am and 2pm with a big selection of dealers from across the country taking part.
Richard Camp, Chairman of the Telford Stamp and Card Club, which organises the event, said entry was free and there was also free parking at the Tan Bank car park.
"There will be a good range of stamps, cards and coins available and items can be bought and sold," he said.
Accessories will also be available and light refreshments available.
"Masks and social distancing are optional and hand gel available."