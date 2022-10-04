Fair gets stamp of approval

LAST WITH VIDEO: LAST Members of Telford Stamp and Card Club held the Telford Stamp, Card and Coin fair at the Belmont Hall in Wellington on Saturday. There was a wide range of stalls and collectors at the event and people brought in their stamp collections to get a valuation. Refreshments were also on offer. A busy Belmont Hall in Wellington. PIC BY ANDY CUNNINGHAM: 12/1/13.

Hundreds of enthusiasts are expected to flock to the quarterly fair, being held on October 8 at Belmont Hall in Wellington.

The event will run from 10am and 2pm with a big selection of dealers from across the country taking part.

Richard Camp, Chairman of the Telford Stamp and Card Club, which organises the event, said entry was free and there was also free parking at the Tan Bank car park.

"There will be a good range of stamps, cards and coins available and items can be bought and sold," he said.

Accessories will also be available and light refreshments available.