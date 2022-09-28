Notification Settings

Power cut affected hundreds of Shropshire homes

By David TooleyWellingtonPublished:

More than 600 properties were without power at one stage during a power cut in villages north of Wellington.

Power company National Grid said there was fault on the high voltage network at about 10.44am in the High Ercall, Roden and Wrockwardine area.

Engineers from the company, formerly known as Western Power Distribution, managed to fix the problem and get everyone back on their supply at 1.43pm.

A company spokesperson said: "The incident was raised at 10:44am this morning affecting 619 properties. We successfully restored all supplies in the area by 1:43pm this afternoon.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience that was caused by the power cut."

