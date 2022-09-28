Power cut affected hundreds of Shropshire homes

Power company National Grid said there was fault on the high voltage network at about 10.44am in the High Ercall, Roden and Wrockwardine area.

Engineers from the company, formerly known as Western Power Distribution, managed to fix the problem and get everyone back on their supply at 1.43pm.

A company spokesperson said: "The incident was raised at 10:44am this morning affecting 619 properties. We successfully restored all supplies in the area by 1:43pm this afternoon.