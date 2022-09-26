Wellington murder accused could face trial in November

Fowler Close, Wellington

John Walker, aged 65, appeared at Stafford Crown Court via video link from HMP Hewell. Walker is charged with murdering 52-year-old Mark Espley in Fowler Close, Wellington - the street where the accused's home address is.

West Mercia Police officers attended the incident on Saturday, June 18, this year, and performed CPR on Mr Espley, but he died at the scene.

The court heard that a provisional trial date was set for the week commencing November 7. Walker has not yet pleaded, and the prosecution are awaiting a psychiatrist's report.

Judge Kristina Montgomery KC told Walker the matter would be brought back before the court on October 14, when it should be known for sure whether the case will proceed to trial.

"I am going to ask that you are brought to court so you can meet your legal team," she told Walker. "We will make the final preparations for your trial, which we hope will start on November 7."

It is anticipated a trial would last two weeks. Walker remains in custody.