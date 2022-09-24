Notification Settings

Casualty treated by medics after car smashes into barrier on M54

By Nick HumphreysWellingtonPublished:

A casualty was treated by medics after a car smashed into a barrier on the M54 this morning.

The crash happened near Junction 7 for Wellington shortly after 6am. Four fire engines were sent to the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 6.15am on Saturday, September 24, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Telford, involving one private saloon vehicle in collision with barrier. On arrival of crews no persons were trapped, casualty left in care of ambulance service. Vehicle was made electrically safe.

"Four fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Wellington."

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.

By Nick Humphreys

