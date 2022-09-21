Trailer bought as scrap on Facebook restored to former glory - and rarer than anyone realised

Philip Bendhall from Wellington has been tidying up a retro Creighton Binns Trailer

But during his year-long restoration project, Philip Bendall, from Wellington, found the 1970s Creighton Binns 'Tip Top' folding camper was rarer than he realised.

Having restored classic cars with a life-long love of tinkering and a recently-found love of camping, Philip picked up the trailer for £50 on Facebook Marketplace as scrap metal.

It was only when he struggled to find a replacement for a florescent light that the 75-year-old discovered how rare his find was.

The supplier was shocked to hear of his bargain and after some research, Philip said he realised he had 'the Rolls Royce of trailer tents'.

Only 97 of these trailers were made

The vintage find, Philip's research suggests, is one of only 97 ever made.

"There was a lot of work to be done," Philip explained, "it was just being sold as scrap. But I knew I could fix it up and bring it back to its original state."

Where possible, Philip shopped local. Relying on charity shops and Wellington's market for everything he needed to kit out the camper.

Philip bought the trailer for just £50

Philip said the project has kept his mind and hands busy for the last year.

He added: "I think Covid showed us all how important it is to keep your mind active, and this has certainly done that. It's kept my mind going and I've learn lots of new skills.

"Just goes to show you're never too old to learn new things."

Philip says he's enjoyed restoring the trailer to its former glory

Philip estimates he's spent £400 on renovations, and if it were sold he imagines he'd make a substantial profit. But he insists it isn't about the money.