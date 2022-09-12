Mayor of Wellington Councillor Dorothy Roberts with walkers who set off from Wellington Leisure Centre

Councillor Dorothy Roberts was present at Wellington Leisure Centre on Monday to send 50 walkers on their way after observing a minute's silence for the Queen.

She was thanked by Eve Clevenger, the Chair of Wellington Walkera are Welcome. The group is a national body set up to encourage towns and villages nationwide to welcome walkers and ramblers.

Mrs Roberts suggested 12 years ago that Wellington be added to the list. Now regular walks take place every first and third Sunday and this month celebrates the 11th walking festival

There will be four more walks on Tuesday including Slow Ways Shrewsbury to Wellington, the second stage of the T50 50-mile trail from Oakengates to Telford Town Park and a Bat Walk in Dothill.

On other days, walkers can discover the Attingham Estate or the industrial history of Broseley. Other events on the programme include Discover Sunnycroft, Nordic Walking in Apley Woods and All Around the Wrekin to find the Ercall.

Booking is essential for many of the events and certificates will be awarded to anyone taking part in five or more of the walks or for people completing 50 miles or more in total during the festival.