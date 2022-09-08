Notification Settings

Coffee morning to aid Pakistan Flood Appeal

By Sue AustinWellington

A special morning to raise funds for the Pakistan Flood Appeal will be held at Wellington Methodist Church on Saturday.

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR PETER FLEMMICH 16/11/15 Lighting a candle at Wellington Methodist Church for those who died in France. Carol Hughes from Wellington lights a candle..

Members of the church hold monthly coffee mornings on the second Saturday of the month.

The team that always serves Coffee Morning has decided that it must help the Pakistan flood appeal by giving any money raised this Saturday to that appeal.

Carol Hughes, one of those involved, said: "As a world wide denomination of the Christian Church we try to support many parts of this world by our general giving. However sometimes we feel we must do more, This is why we feel we must do more when a disaster such as that which is currently happening in Pakistan.

"On Saturday we will be serving coffee, tea, toast and tasty bacon, sausage or both together sandwiches at a very reasonable rate with every penny raised going to The Pakistan Flood Appeal."

All are welcome to go along to the church and enjoy the value for money food and also socialising in the church.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

