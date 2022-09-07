Parents urged to be sensible on school parking in Wellington

Parents are being urged to consider their parking

Wellington North's Safer Neighbourhood team made a plea for people to consider their parking as pupils return to schools return following the summer break.

In a newsletter, they wrote: "Can we please remind parents they should not park on school safe areas, zig zag lines, pavements, keep clear markings and avoid blocking residential drive ways.

"Could we also ask that people consider any bus/walking schemes if your school has them. These are well managed and the children love them.