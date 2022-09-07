Notification Settings

Parents urged to be sensible on school parking in Wellington

By Matthew PanterWellingtonPublished:

Police are urging parents in Wellington to consider their actions when driving children to school and pick-up drop-off times.

Parents are being urged to consider their parking

Wellington North's Safer Neighbourhood team made a plea for people to consider their parking as pupils return to schools return following the summer break.

In a newsletter, they wrote: "Can we please remind parents they should not park on school safe areas, zig zag lines, pavements, keep clear markings and avoid blocking residential drive ways.

"Could we also ask that people consider any bus/walking schemes if your school has them. These are well managed and the children love them.

"If you have to drop children off due to to time issues, please abide by the restrictions in place. They are in place for the safety of your children."

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

