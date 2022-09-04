Garage gutted in blaze at Telford house

Picture: Amber Watch Wellington

Firefighters peeled back the roof the garage next to the house in Mount Side, Ketley, to put out the flames.

The on-call crew at Amber Watch, Wellington, posted pictures of the aftermath of the damage following the emergency call at 10.22pm on Saturday.

They did not say what the cause was, and no-one was understood to have been hurt in the incident.

Fire crew dousing the flames. Picture: Amber Watch Wellington

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said they mobilised two fire appliances to the incident which involved a single-storey garage attached to a semi-detached dwelling.

A spokesman for Amber Watch Wellington said they were alerted at 10.26pm along with their wholetime colleagues to reports of a building fire in Ketley.

"On arrival, one garage was found to be well alight," they posted online.

Firefighters assessing the damage. Picture: Amber Watch Wellington

"Crews quickly got to work using one hose reel jet, one main jet and several tools to remove the garage door, and peel back the roof slightly to extinguish the fire."

The fire service incident stop message was received at 11.50pm on Saturday.