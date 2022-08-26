Vicky and Derek walk 500 miles, Proclaimers style, from Shropshire to Glasgoe

Vicky Francis and Derek Burleigh

Vicky Francis from Telford and Derek Burleigh from Glasgow have spent the past week walking the 500 miles to raise funds for Oxfam’s initiative to build small farms in impoverished areas across the globe.

The pair who have trained hard for the challenge, began on August 20 from Wellington and walked around 30 miles each day.

Vicky, an area retail manager for the charity, said: “We are both so passionate about Oxfam’s work and wanted to give something back to the charity that brought us together. We regularly travel between England and Scotland to see each other so we thought, why not channel our inner Proclaimers and walk from door-to-door?”

With the money raised, Vicky and Derek will purchase Oxfam Unwrapped ‘Fantastic Farms’ Charity Gift Cards, that will be used to help farmers in poverty-stricken areas, the chance to learn new skills and apply them to sustainable and income-generating work – taking away the need for them to rely on long-term charity donations.

Derek – a human resources manager for Oxfam, said: “A Fantastic Farm could do anything from provide a farmer with tools and seedlings to enhancing a farmers' ability to raise animals or grow more crops. We love the idea of raising cash that helps people in the long-term – it will make all the blisters worth it.”