Much-loved Wellington park gets new pathway

Bowring Park

Telford & Wrekin Council has helped form the start of a new pathway which The Friends of Bowring Park hope will eventually form a full circuit.

In a Twitter post and a message on their website, members of the friends group thanked Telford & Wrekin Council for the work, which was done as part of an investment into parks in the borough.

As well as the greenery, Bowring Park hosts children's play area, tennis courts, bowling greens and table tennis tables. It also plays host to summer holiday wildlife workshops from the Exotic Zoo who recently paid a visit.

The message said: "For a long time the friends have been hoping for a new path, eventually to form a circuit of the park, possibly marked out in 20m lengths for part of it to assist and help motivate runners and walkers.

Bowring Park

"We have been lucky enough to see at least one section of this path in place now, achieving our other objective of giving people a safe, clean, non-muddy route from the cemetery entrance into the park so thank you to Telford & Wrekin Council."

A council spokesperson said: "The footpath link was part of a proposal last year by the Friends of Bowring Park to allow better access into and across the park from the cemetery and links to existing paths near the play area and outdoor gym.

“This was nothing more than a muddy path in winter months, so we were pleased to bring the friends group’s request to fruition through the council’s Pride in our Parks £1m investment package which is being directed into improving and enhancing parks around the borough.