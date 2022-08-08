Peaceful protest over car parking at park

Bowring Park

The Bowring Park Users Group has organised the protest following a long campaign to get the car park off Herbert Avenue unlocked for all visitors during daytime hours

It will take place at the main gates to the park.

Local resident Paul Kalinauckas said “A petition of over 1,000 signatories was submitted to the Council last year from park users, calling for this additional 26 space car park to be re-opened for public use.

"So far the Council has steadfastly refused to open this much needed facility to cope with the increased number of visitors travelling from around the area to enjoy the delights of Bowring Park, so we’ve organised this public protest.”