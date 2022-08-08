Notification Settings

Peaceful protest over car parking at park

Objectors to the locking of a car park next to a public park in Wellington will hold a peaceful protest on Tuesday .

Bowring Park

The Bowring Park Users Group has organised the protest following a long campaign to get the car park off Herbert Avenue unlocked for all visitors during daytime hours

It will take place at the main gates to the park.

Local resident Paul Kalinauckas said “A petition of over 1,000 signatories was submitted to the Council last year from park users, calling for this additional 26 space car park to be re-opened for public use.

"So far the Council has steadfastly refused to open this much needed facility to cope with the increased number of visitors travelling from around the area to enjoy the delights of Bowring Park, so we’ve organised this public protest.”

He said Telford & Wrekin Council cite a long standing agreement with neighbours in Herbert Avenue to only open this car park when the Changing Rooms at the park are booked.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

