Speeding tickets in the post for motorists after Telford police operation

Speed camera photo from @OPUShropshire

Officers were out at two locations in Arleston ward in Wellington this week, responding to public concerns about drivers being heavy on the accelerator pedal.

At Bennetts Bank on Thursday the officers bagged 10 motorists who they say were doing well in excess of the 30mph speed limit.

Shropshire Operational Policing Unit tweeted: "Speed enforcement Bennetts Bank, Wellington, Telford - 10 motorists well in excess of the 30mph speed limit, fines in the post! #speedkills #policingpromise"

Wellington neighbourhood officer PC Peter Rigby tweeted: "Officers from our Roads Policing Team have been busy in Bennetts Bank. This is the second location in Arleston this week where we have carried out speeding enforcement, at locations identified by the public."