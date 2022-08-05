Notification Settings

Speeding tickets in the post for motorists after Telford police operation

By David Tooley
Wellington

Police have warned speeding drivers that tickets are in the post after what they called a busy day of enforcement

Speed camera photo from @OPUShropshire
Officers were out at two locations in Arleston ward in Wellington this week, responding to public concerns about drivers being heavy on the accelerator pedal.

At Bennetts Bank on Thursday the officers bagged 10 motorists who they say were doing well in excess of the 30mph speed limit.

Shropshire Operational Policing Unit tweeted: "Speed enforcement Bennetts Bank, Wellington, Telford - 10 motorists well in excess of the 30mph speed limit, fines in the post! #speedkills #policingpromise"

Wellington neighbourhood officer PC Peter Rigby tweeted: "Officers from our Roads Policing Team have been busy in Bennetts Bank. This is the second location in Arleston this week where we have carried out speeding enforcement, at locations identified by the public."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

