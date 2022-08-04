Notification Settings

Controversy over park continues as council closes car park

By Sue AustinWellingtonPublished:

Controversy over facilties at Wellington's Bowring Park continues.

Bowring Park

The town council has decided to close the Pavilion Car Park during a family fun day on Tuesday (9) .

Protestors say drivers will instead cause congestion, parking on side streets.

There have been months of controversy after changes were make at the park to ensure than it could comply with standards to win Green Flag status.

However the Bowring Park Users Group say the changes are affecting their enjoyment of the park.

This Tuesday the users group held what they described as a peaceful protest over the changes that affect the car park which is accessed off Herbert Avenue.

However Wellington Town Council has now issued a statement:

"The Children’s event planned at the Bowring Park on August 9 will go ahead but visitors should note that Wellington Town Council have decided that the Pavilion car park, accessed off Herbert Avenue, will not be available for use during the event.

"This is as a result of actions that took place during last week’s event. The Town Council have taken this decision in order to enhance the safety of attendees and staff. We thank you for your understanding."

The town council is running a series of family fun days at the Bowring Park on Tuesdays throughout the school summer holidays.

Popular acts include PJ The Showman, Wrekin Forest School, Toriarts Dance and a nature festival. All the events are free and run from 11am-1pm.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

