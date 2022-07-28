Provisional trial date set for Wellington murder suspect

Police at the scene in Fowler Close, Wellington

John William Walker, aged 64, is accused of killing Mark Espley, aged 52, in Fowler Close, Wellington, on Saturday, June 18.

West Mercia Police said they were called shortly before 11am and, despite officers administering CPR, Mr Espley died at the scene.

Walker, of Fowler Close, has not entered a plea, and will next appear at Stafford Crown Court on September 5 for a plea and trial preparation hearing. Although he has not pleaded, a provisional trial date of November 2 has been set.

Walker remains on remand until his next court appearance.