Wellington murder suspect charged and victim named

Fowler Close, Wellington

John Walker, aged 64, of Fowler Close, Wellington has been charged with murdering Mark Espley, 52, in the street where he lives on Saturday morning, and will appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court today. Mr Espley suffered stab wounds and died at the scene.

Detective Inspector Lee Holehouse, who is leading the investigation, said: “Thanks to the local community for their ongoing support with our enquiries.”

The 52-year-old victim was attacked in Fowler Close on Saturday morning, and despite police officers administering CPR, he died at the scene. Police said they were called shortly before 11am.

It was one of three violent incidents believed to involve blades in and around Wellington over the course of the weekend.

On Friday a man in his 20s was stabbed following a three-vehicle road crash in Holyhead Road at around 8pm.