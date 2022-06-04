Platinum jubilee: Wellington folk turn out in droves for revived midsummer fair

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 04/06/2022 - Wellington Mid Summer Fayre. Location: All Saints Church - Edie Turner from Telford.

Organisers at Wellington H2A brought the date of the fair forward to today (Saturday, June 4) so it could be held to coincide with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Rob Francis, of Wellington H2A said: "It is a fantastic day. The churchyard is full of people enjoying activities and it is fantastic to see so many people coming together to celebrate.

"There are plenty of jubilee themes on show. We have a procession of kings and queens processing to meet the mayor of our French twin town Chtenay-Malabry. Then there is a costume procession."

Wellington Mid Summer Fayre. Location: All Saints Church - Town Crier opens the fayre.

Wellington H2A has worked with Wellington Town Council and All Saints Church to put on the community event.

This latest iteration of the fair is in its 15th year but its history goes back to the year 1244.

Wellington Mid Summer Fayre. Location: The Square, Wellington - Esme Ellis-Jenkins 12 performing for Tori Arts Studios.

A packed programme was put together of singers, bands, choirs, folk dancers, skateboarders, and a costumed procession led by the Shropshire Bagpiper!

The fire-eating, foot-tapping, feel-good spectacular usually takes place annually on the second Saturday in June, around Wellington’s Market Square, All Saints Church and Market Hall.

As well as support from the council it is also backed by local businesses and sees thousands thronging the streets to enjoy the town. This year's main sponsor is Anthony’s of Wellington Butchery and Farm Shop, with more support from DB Roberts Estate Agents and ChadStone Accountants.

There is a record of June fairs taking place in Wellington as far back as the 13th century, when the town’s Market Charter of 1244 sanctioned one to take place on the Vigil, Feast and Morrow of St Barnabas (June 10 to 14).

Five hundred years later in the 1770s, the June fairs were still taking place, but the town’s most colourful annual celebration seems to have been the Wellington Jubilee.

This was staged slightly earlier in the year at Whitsun, and was advertised in the newly established Shrewsbury Chronicle newspaper from 1773 – 78.

Wellington Mid Summer Fayre. Location: The Square, Wellington - Performance by Tori Arts Studios.

It is from these past fairs and Jubilees that today’s revived Midsummer Fayre takes its inspiration.

Wellington’s June fairs disappeared disappeared in the 19th century until being revived.