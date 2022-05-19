Charltonbury music festival back on stage this year

Charlton School, Wellington. Photo: Google StreetView.

Charlton School's own version of Glastonbury, the festival attracts music, dance and drama performers from primary and secondary school.

In 2019 the last time the event was staged in full, more than 700 members of the community enjoyed the evening.

This year Charltonbury will be held on June 10 from 4-8pm.

Assistant vice principal at Charlton School, Anna Vickers said preparations for the event were going well.

Those already signed up include Dothill Primary Rock Band, St Patricks Guitar Duo, Queenswood Dancers, St Peters Rock Band, St Patricks Dance Group, Apley Primary Rock Band, Apley Dancers, High Ercall Rock Band, Shrewsbury Primary Dancers, St Patricks Rock Band, Apley Primary Guitar Duo, Lilleshall Primary and many more.

"We are also expecting some amazing performances from our primary and secondary partners and guest performers from Telford Park secondary school and New College. Of course, there will be Charlton’s own dance company, choir, bands, drama groups and solo performers. We are also very excited to be joined for the first time by Inspire Dance Company who will be showcasing their talent at the event as well as a cheerleading group who will be doing a stunt demo in the main reception area."

"The festival has been virtual for the last twp years because of Covid restrictions but we are back for 2022. You can still view te 2021 virtual festival on the school’s website and many of the performers from 2021 will be taking the stage this year for real and are looking forward to welcoming their audience.

As well as the performances there are also student led games and activities, fire engines, police vans, inflatable assault courses and bouncy castles.

"If you know of an organisation who may want to have a food, craft or community stall at the event please ask them to contact anna.vickers@charlton.uk.com, it is not too late to be involved."

"The festival is timed to coincide with the schools Jubilee celebrations and will have the theme of celebrating multicultural Britain in honour of the Queen’s Jubilee. There is also an Arts and Craft marketplace and food festival including Southeast Asian, Caribbean and hot dog food stalls, cakes, pancakes and of course an ice cream van, slush and candyfloss for those with a sweet tooth."