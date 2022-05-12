'Warm atmosphere' the goal as new Wellington barbershop opens - with football table

Anthony Lee and Simon Smith have opened Harleys in Wellington

Simon Smith, 43, and Anthony Lee, 33, are the men behind the new venture, Harleys, now open in Tan Bank, Wellington.

The duo invested about £20,000 on refurbishing the 700 sq ft Georgian building at the top of Tan Bank, and they have also committed to a six-year lease.

They shortly plan to recruit a full time apprentice and a part time barber for Fridays and Saturdays to further strengthen the business for the longer term.

Simon said: “Our intention is to create a warm, friendly atmosphere in a pleasant environment and we have just purchased a football table to entertain customers over a cup of coffee.

“We are confident we have a formula which will prove popular with local residents who are already enthusiastically supporting this new venture.

“Harleys is already seeing a healthy increase in clients as our reputation starts to spread and people visit our new salon for the first time.