'Warm atmosphere' the goal as new Wellington barbershop opens - with football table

Simon Smith, 43, and Anthony Lee, 33, are the men behind the new venture, Harleys, now open in Tan Bank, Wellington.
The duo invested about £20,000 on refurbishing the 700 sq ft Georgian building at the top of Tan Bank, and they have also committed to a six-year lease.
They shortly plan to recruit a full time apprentice and a part time barber for Fridays and Saturdays to further strengthen the business for the longer term.
Simon said: “Our intention is to create a warm, friendly atmosphere in a pleasant environment and we have just purchased a football table to entertain customers over a cup of coffee.
“We are confident we have a formula which will prove popular with local residents who are already enthusiastically supporting this new venture.
“Harleys is already seeing a healthy increase in clients as our reputation starts to spread and people visit our new salon for the first time.
“Anthony, who has been a professional barber for 15 years and previously owned a salon in Birmingham, is fully up to date with hairdressing trends.”