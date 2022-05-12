Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

'Warm atmosphere' the goal as new Wellington barbershop opens - with football table

By Nick HumphreysWellingtonPublished: Comments

Two barbers are aiming to create a 'warm and friendly environment' after opening a new shop in Telford.

Anthony Lee and Simon Smith have opened Harleys in Wellington
Anthony Lee and Simon Smith have opened Harleys in Wellington

Simon Smith, 43, and Anthony Lee, 33, are the men behind the new venture, Harleys, now open in Tan Bank, Wellington.

The duo invested about £20,000 on refurbishing the 700 sq ft Georgian building at the top of Tan Bank, and they have also committed to a six-year lease.

They shortly plan to recruit a full time apprentice and a part time barber for Fridays and Saturdays to further strengthen the business for the longer term.

Simon said: “Our intention is to create a warm, friendly atmosphere in a pleasant environment and we have just purchased a football table to entertain customers over a cup of coffee.

“We are confident we have a formula which will prove popular with local residents who are already enthusiastically supporting this new venture.

“Harleys is already seeing a healthy increase in clients as our reputation starts to spread and people visit our new salon for the first time.

“Anthony, who has been a professional barber for 15 years and previously owned a salon in Birmingham, is fully up to date with hairdressing trends.”

Wellington
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Business
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News