Talk and display on stamps of the Falkland Islands

Sir Galahad ablaze after an Argentine air raid at Bluff Cove near Fitzroy settlement on East Falkland. Picture: Martin Cleaver/PA Wire

Telford Stamp and Card Club have a guest speaker visiting on Monday (May 9) giving a talk and display on the stamps of the Falklands Islands.

The Falklands in the South Atlantic were invaded by Argentina 40 years ago before a British task force was sent by the then Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. The task force successfully forced the surrender of the invaders in June 1982 at the islands' capital, Port Stanley.

Richard Camp, the chairman, of the stamp club, said the event coincides with the 40th anniversary of the war but it is "not a talk on the war itself."

The event will be held on Monday, May 9, at the Belmont Hall, Wellington, Telford, off the free Tan Bank Car park. The postcode is TF1 1HJ and the event runs from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

Belmont Hall is spacious for social distancing and masks are optional.