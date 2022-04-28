Former MP to appear at festival

Peter Bradley

A former MP will talk about the story of his Jewish father's remarkable escape from Nazi Germany when he appears at a festival in Shropshire next week.

Peter Bradley will chat to visitors to Wellington Festival about his new book The Last Train – A Family History of the Final Solution.

Mr Bradley, who was MP for The Wrekin from 1997 to 2005, will be at the Meet the Authors event in Wellington Library on May 7 from 10am to 4pm.

The book reveals how it was only following the death of his father Fred in 2004 that Mr Bradley discovered the harrowing story behind Fred's arrival in the UK.

The book's origins lie in an article Mr Bradley wrote for our sister paper, the Newport Advertiser, in 2005.

Visitors to the festival will also be able to buy the book ahead of its official launch on May 12.