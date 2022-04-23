Former railway worker's cancer death linked to asbestos exposure

Shirehall. Shrewsbury

Anthony Harris, aged 82, of Wrockwardine Road, Wellington, died at Severn Hospice, in Telford, on March 10, senior Shropshire coroner John Ellery was told on Thursday.

A post mortem held on March 15 found that he had mesothelioma, a cancer that is caused by asbestos. He had died of heart disease and mesothelioma, Mr Ellery heard at Shirehall. Mr Harris had worked in the rail industry building train carriages and had been exposed to the asbestos then.