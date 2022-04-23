Notification Settings

Former railway worker's cancer death linked to asbestos exposure

By David Tooley

A man who contracted a form of cancer after working with asbestos for railway companies died of natural causes with industrial disease as a contributory factor, an inquest has recorded.

Shirehall. Shrewsbury

Anthony Harris, aged 82, of Wrockwardine Road, Wellington, died at Severn Hospice, in Telford, on March 10, senior Shropshire coroner John Ellery was told on Thursday.

A post mortem held on March 15 found that he had mesothelioma, a cancer that is caused by asbestos. He had died of heart disease and mesothelioma, Mr Ellery heard at Shirehall. Mr Harris had worked in the rail industry building train carriages and had been exposed to the asbestos then.

Mr Ellery said the family had no issues to raise with him at the inquest which was held under the fast track procedure. He recorded the death had a natural cause, with industrial disease.

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

