DJ Matt Minor who has opened the Mature Club and Cocktail Bar in Wellington.

More than 250 people were clicked through the doors of Mature Club and Cocktail Bar after 9.30pm last Friday when owner Matt Minor officially opened for business, fulfilling his aim of launching his own venue.

Now the 36-year-old from Telford believes that his first night success could prove the first of many, and is hoping his business plan will prove a winner with clubbers.

Matt said: "As a disc jockey I have played at my own events and also locally in Telford and elsewhere such as Wolverhampton.

"Music is my passion and seeing people smiling and dancing is what drives me forward.

The newly opened Mature Club and Cocktail Bar in Wellington

"I have always wanted to own my own club and this opportunity has arisen and was something that was too good to turn down.

"I have been a disc jockey since I was 13-years-old and this really has been my dream and it was wonderful to have an absolutely brilliant first night.

"The cocktail bar was busy with friends and families and there were 300 people in the main room.

The newly opened Mature Club and Cocktail Bar in Wellington.

"We clicked in 265 people after 9.30pm on the Friday and were just delighted how things went, considering we only had two weeks to turn things around.

"I hope that this momentum will keep up for the future. We have only had very good feedback, about the quality of cocktails and service.

"Telford really needed something like this for the over-25s. I hope that I have come up with the perfect business plan to attract customers.

More than 250 people attended the club on its opening night

"There is a cocktail bar for the over 25-year-olds which will open from 6pm until midnight on Fridays and 12pm until midnight on Saturdays and Sundays and there will be no charge for entry to that room.

"The other two rooms will be open to over 18-year-olds from 9pm to 4am on on Fridays and Saturdays.

"Admission to the over-25s Cocktail Bar is free-of-charge and there is a £5 admission charge for the over-18s main room and back room.

DJ Matt Minor is hoping his club proves popular with over-25s

"I am hoping to introduce theme nights on Thursday evenings in the Cocktail Bar with jazz bands, blues, reggae and other music.

"I took over the club only two weeks ago and have since managed to staff it and stock it and had alarms checked and fitted.