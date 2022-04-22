Wrekin Rowers handed baton relay honour

Wrekin Rower Stuart Shepherd, left, with Sally Themans of Love Wellington and Wrekin Rower Stuart Richards

Stuart Shepherd and Stuart Richards, half of the Wrekin Rowers team who travelled 3,000 miles across the ocean at the end of last year, have been chosen as carriers of the Queen's baton as it makes its way across the world to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Along with thousands of other inspiring individuals, they will be part of a journey across the Commonwealth, with The Queen’s baton visiting all 72 nations and territories before it arrives in time for the start of the Games in July.

Stuart Shepherd said that he was thrilled to have been nominated by Sally Themans of Love Wellington for the honour.

“I am really looking forward to the event – it is amazing to be given the opportunity to continue representing Wellington at a national level,” he said.

The relay began last October, with the Queen placing her message to the Commonwealth into the baton. It is now on its 294-day long journey to every corner of the Commonwealth.

Sally Themans said: “The Wrekin Rowers made a huge impression on the people of Wellington, as well as raising over £100,000.

“Their endeavour was amazing and they have been extremely generous with their time and their obvious appreciation of the Wellington community who got behind them, bringing their boat to the Market Square and mentioning the town when they landed in Antigua.

“I was delighted to nominate Stuart Shepherd, as skipper of the crew, for this honour and am very pleased he has been successful.