Wellington Festival planning expanded programme

Rehearsals for the community production of Godspell at All Saints Church on May 7

Wellington Festival, which has brought a range of arts events to the town for the last 26 years, will take place for three days from May 6.

Paola Armstrong, festival officer at Wellington Town Council, said that more than 25 attractions are planned over the three days in 14 different locations.

She said: “This year we’ve taken on board suggestions from local people and we have a really diverse range of events to bring to audiences.

“The festival is the perfect showcase for the talent we have in and around the town – such as the community production of Godspell at All Saints Church on May 7 – and we are looking forward to a very successful few days.

“All events are free, unless otherwise stated, and will be available to people on a first come first served basis.

“Residents and anyone who has a connection with the town can participate in a number of ways.”

Paola said that events included an afternoon at The Belfrey Theatre, festival fancy dress walk up The Wrekin, and free entry to the National Trust property Sunnycroft, as well as a poetry competition and art exhibition.